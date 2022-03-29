Twenty fines to be issued initially over No 10 lockdown parties
- Published
Twenty fines will be issued as part of the police inquiry into Downing Street parties that breached Covid rules.
The police will not be naming the individuals or confirming which events the fixed penalty notices relate to.
However, Downing Street has said it would say if the prime minister is among the recipients.
The fixed penalty notices will be passed to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, who have responsibility for issuing the fines to individuals.
Recipients of fines have 28 days to either pay or contest the penalty.
If they chose to contest the fine, the police will then review the case and decide whether to withdraw the fine or proceed the matter to court.
In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: "We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments.
"However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.