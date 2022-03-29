What's happening in Parliament on Tuesday?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
Commons: (11:30): Business Energy and Industrial Strategy questions.
Ten Minute Rule Bill: Conservative backbencher Sir Christopher Chope has a bill to improve the diagnosis and treatment of people who suffer ill effects from Covid vaccinations, and require a report to Parliament on the merits of a no-fault compensation scheme.
Main debate: a Labour Opposition Day motion calling on the government to publish the advice on Lord Lebedev's security clearance for his peerage.
MPs will also consider two sets of Coronavirus regulations.
Westminster Hall: Another of those debates which reflect local issues that may become national problems - Conservative Andrew Selous leads a debate (09:30) on GP capacity for large scale housing developments.
Labour MP Carolyn Harris leads a debate on Gambling-Related Harm (14:30). She will be calling for the kind of changes the All Party Parliamentary Group have been calling for ahead of the promised gambling white paper - affordability checks, online stake limits, a statutory levy - measures that, they argue, are needed to prevent further gambling harm and save lives.
Committees: After displaying open disbelief at the evidence from civil servants about events during the evacuation from Afghanistan last week, Foreign Affairs have a further session of their inquiry into government policy on Afghanistan (14:30).
Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (14:30) hears from the Australian and New Zealand High Commissioners in its inquiry into the Australia free trade agreement. MPs will explore the impact of the UK's trade deals with both countries for UK food producers, as well as the deals' ramifications for the environment, animal welfare and antibiotic use in livestock.
International Development (14:30) looks at Extreme poverty and the Sustainable Development Goals
Lords: (11:00) Peers meet early, to start work on report stage consideration of the Building Safety Bill. Then at 14:30, questions on returning to normal pre-pandemic GP appointments and hospital visits, and the teaching of creative subjects in schools.
Main debate: A probably brief committee stage for a private members bill from the Commons, the Motor Vehicles (Compulsory Insurance) Bill., after which peers return to the report stage of the Building Safety Bill.