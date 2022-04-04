What's happening in Parliament on Monday?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
The Lords is the only House sitting this week.
Questions: At 14:30, questions begin with one on government policy on the Falklands (from the longest serving peer and Thatcher-era defence minister, Lord Trefgarne), and the College of Policing guidance on the use of live facial recognition technology - an issue examined in a recent Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee report.
Main debates: a brief third reading for the Building Safety Bill - which will then head back to the Commons after four government defeats on issues around who pays for post-Grenfell safety improvements. MPs will decide whether to accept or reject them on Wednesday 20 April.
The big event will be consideration of Commons amendments to the Nationality and Borders Bill - this is being spoken about in semi-apocalyptic terms, after the Commons rejected the phalanx of changes made to the bill in the Lords; there's talk of an angry mood among peers which could see 10 or more amendments fired back for MPs to consider again, when they reconvene on Tuesday 19 April.
This would probably cover amendments on offshoring (sending asylum seekers to a third country while their cases were considered), the amendment from the former Lord Chief Justice, Lord Judge, which says that nothing in the bill should conflict with the UK's obligations under international refugee conventions, and the amendments dealing with the bill's proposals for differential treatment of asylum seekers, dependent on their mode of arrival, and criminalising entering the UK without permission.
Watch out too for Lord Dubs' amendment on reuniting unaccompanied child refugees with their families.
There will also be a short debate on the assessment of state sanctioned political violence, voter roll irregularities and the intimidation of voters ahead of recent local by-elections in Zimbabwe, led by the Lib Dem, Lord Oates.
Committees: the Land Use Committee (15:30) quizzes expert witnesses on how the targets for nature and biodiversity should be integrated into a wider land use strategy. And the committee reviewing the Children and Families Act 2014 takes expert evidence (15:15).