Ex-government ethics chief Helen MacNamara admits to lockdown party fine
- Published
The government's former head of ethics has apologised after receiving a fine from the police for attending a party in the Cabinet Office during lockdown.
Helen MacNamara was reported to have gone to a leaving do for a civil servant on 18 June 2020.
It is one of 12 events being investigated by the police.
The former civil servant said she had "accepted and paid the fixed penalty notice", adding: "I am sorry for the error of judgement I have shown."
Ms MacNamara is the first person to be named as part of the Met Police's investigation into lockdown parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall during Covid lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.
Last week, the force confirmed it had sent out 20 fines so far, with sources telling the BBC some had been given to people who attended a leaving party in Downing Street on 16 April 2021 - the eve of Prince Philip's funeral.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not attend either leaving do and has so far not been issued with a fine.
He is believed to have attended at least three of the gatherings being investigated by the police.