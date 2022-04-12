Partygate: Met Police issue 30 more Downing Street lockdown fines
Police have issued at least 30 more fines for breaches of lockdown regulations at gatherings in Whitehall and Downing Street.
This comes on top of the 20 fines sent out last month.
The Met Police are not providing details of who will be sent a fine or about the events they relate to.
But Downing Street has said it will confirm if Prime Minister Boris Johnson and top civil servant Simon Case are among the recipients.
Those who receive fines can either pay within 28 days or contest the police decision.
If they contest the fine, police will review the case and then either withdraw the penalty or take the matter to court.
In a statement, the police said they were "making every effort to progress this investigation at speed", with the possibility of more fines to come.
This is the second set of fines police have announced as part of their ongoing inquiry.
The first came on 29 March, when police announced they had sent out 20 fines - also called fixed-penalty notices.
The police are investigating 12 events that may have breached Covid lockdown rules in government buildings, including at least three attended by Mr Johnson.
As part of their inquiry, they have sent out over 100 questionnaires to ask about people's participation in the events.
Reports of gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic led to several Conservative MPs calling for the prime minister to resign.
Among those already issued fines are the government's former head of ethics Helen MacNamara, who received a fixed-penalty notice for attending a leaving party in the Cabinet Office in June 2020.
Ms MacNamara - who is now the Premier League's director of policy - said she apologised for "the error of judgement I have shown".
Sources have told the BBC that some fines had been given to people who attended a leaving party in Downing Street on 16 April 2021 - the eve of Prince Philip's funeral.