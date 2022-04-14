PM vows to set record straight over claims he misled MPs over parties
- Published
Boris Johnson has promised to "set the record straight" over what he has told MPs about lockdown parties in Downing Street.
The prime minister has previously denied any rules were broken - but he is now among more than 50 people who have been fined by police.
This has led opposition parties to accuse him of misleading Parliament.
Under government rules, ministers are expected to resign if they knowingly mislead MPs.
The ministerial rulebook also says they should correct the record at the "earliest opportunity" if they inadvertently tell MPs something incorrect.
MPs are currently on their Easter recess but are due to return next week.
Asked whether he would put the record straight after he was fined on Tuesday, Mr Johnson replied: "You're going to have to wait until I come to Parliament.
"Of course, I will set the record straight in any way I can."