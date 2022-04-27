Russia sanctions 287 British MPs in response to UK's Ukraine action
- Published
Russia has imposed sanctions on 287 British MPs, banning them from the country in response to UK penalties on its politicians over the Ukraine war.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs they should regard the sanctions as "a badge of honour".
Tory ministers were on the list, along with Labour politicians including Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
The UK sanctioned of 386 Russian parliamentarians last month as part of its response to the war in Ukraine.
Russian's foreign ministry announced retaliatory sanctions against British MPs on Wednesday, accusing them of "groundless efforts to whip up Russophobic hysteria in the UK".
The foreign ministry said the "hostile rhetoric" was "aimed at demonising our country" and work on countermeasures against the UK would continue.
But Russia's sanctions list appeared out of date as it featured several former Conservative MPs, including Sir Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve and Justine Greening, who have not served in Parliament since the 2019 general election.
Sanctions are penalties imposed by one country on another, typically in response to behaviour deemed hostile or in breach of international law.
But some MPs did not seem fazed by Russia's sanctions after they were raised during Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament.
At PMQs, Conservative MP Ben Everitt asked the prime minister to assure the House of Commons that he would continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needed.
In reply, Mr Johnson said: "It's, I think, no disrespect to those who haven't been sanctioned, when I say that all those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour.
"And what we will do is keep up our robust and principled support for the Ukrainian people and their right to protect their lives, their families, and to defend themselves.
"That's what this country is doing, and that has the overwhelming support, I think, of the whole House."
'How ever will I cope?'
Conservative MPs on Russia's sanctions list included cabinet ministers Commons leader Mark Spencer and Environment Secretary George Eustice.
Other ministers on the list were Jacob Rees-Mogg, Amanda Milling and Penny Mordaunt, as well as senior Tory backbenchers Steve Baker, Peter Bone and David Davis.
For Labour, the party's shadow secretary of defence, John Healey, and shadow secretary of transport, Louise Haigh, were among those sanctioned by Russia.
On social media, some MPs welcomed their inclusion on the list and condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In a tweet, Mr Healey said "these actions will not deter UK parliamentarians - on all sides - from standing united against Russian aggression".
Tory former chief whip Mark Harper said he was "proud" to be included and suggested "Russia really hates being called out for their illegal invasion of Ukraine".
Former international development minister Andrew Murrison said he was "delighted", while former Brexit secretary David Davis asked "how ever will I cope?".
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced the sanctions against 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on 11 March.
The sanctions were part of the UK's efforts to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine and diminish his ability to prosecute the war.
The UK has also imposed financial restrictions on Russian banks, businesses and wealthy oligarchs such as Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.