MP Neil Parish expected to quit on Saturday amid porn claims, BBC told
- Published
Neil Parish, the MP being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the House of Commons, is expected to resign later, the BBC has been told.
Mr Parish - the MP for Tiverton and Honiton in Devon - referred himself for investigation this week but has so far refused to quit.
Two female colleagues claimed they had seen him looking at adult content on his phone while sitting near them.
He was suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over the allegations.
He previously told the BBC he would co-operate fully with the inquiry.
"Of course it's embarrassing," he said on Friday. "And it's embarrassing for my wife and family, and so that's my main concern at the moment. I have a very supportive wife and I thank her for that."
Asked if it was a mistake and he had opened something on his phone in error, he said: "I did, but let the inquiry look at that.
"I will await the findings of the inquiry and then I will consider my position. I will not remain if I am found guilty."
He said he understood the upset he might have caused and "I apologise for that".
In an interview with the Times, Mr Parish's wife, Sue Parish, said the allegation was "very embarrassing" and described her husband as "quite a normal guy" and "a lovely person".
"If you were mad with every man who looked at pornography, you would not have many wives in the world," she said.
She added she did not see the attraction of pornography and understood why the women who had made the allegation were upset.
Who is Neil Parish?
- The 65-year-old, an MP since 2010, was a Member of the European Parliament for South West England from 1999 to 2009
- He left school at 16 to manage his family's farm and, in 2000, was an election monitor during Zimbabwe's parliamentary election
- He opposed Brexit in the 2016 referendum and voted against the introduction of same-sex marriage by David Cameron's government
- Mr Parish is married and has two children and two grandchildren
Mr Parish is facing an investigation by Parliament's standards commissioner. If it is found that he violated the code of conduct for MPs, possible punishments could include apologising to the Commons, or being suspended or expelled.
Other politicians have called for Mr Parish - who also chairs the environment select committee - to stand down as an MP.
And Labour has criticised the wider culture, accusing the government of having known about the incident for days but failing to take action.
Senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes also criticised the delay by the Tory whips office to act and suspend him from the Conservative party.
"I fully expected to wake up on the Wednesday morning and find that a member of Parliament had had the whip suspended," she told the BBC on Saturday.
"And I felt that by leaving it until Friday before we knew that action had been taken by the whips, that felt like unnecessary dither and delay."
