Elections 2022: Conservatives not complacent after losses, says Nadhim Zahawi
The government must not be complacent following large losses for the Conservatives in British local elections, Nadhim Zahawi has warned.
The education secretary also told the BBC that Boris Johnson was still able to "cut through" with voters and had got important decisions right as PM.
The Conservatives lost almost 500 council seats on Thursday, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats making gains.
Tory MP Aaron Bell called for a "discussion" on Mr Johnson's future.
The election results come amid ongoing controversy over parties held in Downing Street during lockdown and sharp rises in the cost of living.
Mr Johnson, who won a large majority for the Tories at the 2019 general election, has described this week's results as "mixed" for his party, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called them a "turning point" for his.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Zahawi said of the prime minister: "I think he's unique as a politician in being able to cut through."
He added that he had got the "big decisions" on social care, Brexit and handling the pandemic right, saying: "Boris is the best prime minister to be able to deliver [the government's policies]."
In Thursday's elections in England, Scotland and Wales, the Conservatives lost control of 12 councils, including three in London, but they gained Harrow, in the north-west of the city.
Mr Zahawi said the results had been "mixed" and "tough" on his party, adding: "We are not complacent."
Interviewed on Sky News, Mr Zahawi said of the prime minister, who was fined recently for attending a rule-breaking Downing Street birthday party during lockdown: "He is an asset, absolutely."
In a message to Tory colleagues who might be tempted to turn on Mr Johnson, he warned: "People don't like to vote for split parties, for teams that are divided."
It's almost as if the two main political tribes are locked together in a mutually uncomfortable status quo.
The Conservatives are suffering, but the situation is not dreadful enough to provoke backbenchers to act, or No 10 to take radical steps to change or to meet their critics' demands.
Labour is showing progress, but less than it'd like.
In order to trigger a leadership challenge to the prime minister, 54 Conservative MPs must hand in letters of no confidence. There is no suggestion that Mr Johnson's critics have anything like this level of support for such a move.
Mr Bell, who has submitted a letter of no confidence, told the BBC's Today programme: "It's not really up to me. It's up to my colleagues and I'm sure when we get back to Westminster there will be a discussion about that."
As well as the Metropolitan Police's investigation into Downing Street parties, inquiries are being carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray and the House of Commons Committee of Privilege.
"What I do think is it needs to be brought to a head sooner rather than later because I don't think we can continue having this hanging over the party for many more months to come," Mr Bell, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme, said.
The Liberal Democrats gained the most council seats - more than 200 - on Thursday, while Labour added almost 140 to its tally.
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Labour was "not complacent" in the run-up to the next general election.
"We are making progress," he told Breakfast, "but there's more to do."
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said his party's gains would "send shockwaves" through politics, adding: "The British people deserve far better than this discredited prime minister and this out-of-touch Conservative government."