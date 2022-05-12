50 more Downing Street Covid rule-breaking party fines issued
By Justin Parkinson
Political reporter, BBC News
- Published
The Metropolitan Police have issued more than 50 new fines for breaches of Covid rules in Downing Street and other government buildings.
The Fixed Penalty Notices come in addition to more than 50 handed out last month, including to Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The identities of those fined this time are not yet known.
No 10 has promised to reveal any further penalties imposed on the prime minister over parties.
The Met has been investigating 12 gatherings, at least three of which Mr Johnson is known to have attended.
In a statement, the force said its investigation "remains live". Further fines are expected to follow, but no timescale has been given.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray and the House of Commons privileges committee are also running inquiries into what has become widely known as Partygate.
Opposition parties have called for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign, but Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also come under pressure after he was filmed drinking beer in City of Durham MP Mary Foy's constituency office during coronavirus restrictions in April last year.
Durham police launched an investigation last week and Sir Keir - who denies any rule-breaking - has said he will resign if he is found to have been in breach of regulations in place at the time.
Last month, Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Mr Sunak were each fined £50 over a surprise birthday party for the PM that took place in Downing Street's Cabinet Room in June 2020.
The Met have not said which of the gatherings under investigation are involved in the latest batch of fines.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: "Boris Johnson stood up in Parliament and said Covid rules were followed in No 10 at all times.
"Now 100 fines have been issued by the police over Partygate. It shows the shocking scale of the law-breaking in Johnson's Downing Street and the extent of his lies."
The publication of Ms Gray's full report has been delayed by the police investigation.
But her interim findings, released in February, criticised "failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office" and said that "some of the events should not have been allowed to take place".