Met Police end Partygate inquiry with more fines
Police have ended their investigation into breaches of Covid rules in and around Downing Street, with further fines issued.
The Met said the inquiry, which began in January and cost £460,000, resulted in 126 people facing fines for events across eight different dates.
Twenty-eight people are facing between two and five fines.
Boris Johnson has paid one fine already - it is not yet known whether he has received further fines.
The BBC understands Mr Johnson's wife Carrie, who received one fixed penalty notice earlier in the process, has been told she will face no further action.
The ending of the police inquiry paves the way for the publication of the full report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown gatherings.
The BBC understands that the Cabinet Office hopes the report will come out within the next couple of weeks.
The Met said the eight events resulting in fines took place between May 2020 and April 2021, with different Covid rules in place at different times.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball said whether an event had taken place in "someone's home" was a factor in deciding whether to issue a Fixed Penalty Notice.
The Met said the recipients of the fines include 53 men and 73 women. It said it would not be identifying them.
The force added that its investigation involved examining 510 photographs, as well as CCTV images, emails, diary entries and witness statements.
Police also examined 204 questionnaires from people who were at the events. There were no interviews under caution.