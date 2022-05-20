Sue Gray planning to name No 10 Covid rule-breakers
Sue Gray wants to name civil servants who broke Covid rules at lockdown parties in and around Downing Street.
The senior civil servant is now free to publish her full report on the parties after the Metropolitan Police wound up their investigation.
The Met have not named any of the 83 individuals who have been fined.
But Ms Gray is contacting the ones she wants to name, ahead of the publication of her report, which is expected to be next week.
Downing Street last month revealed that Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined for breaking Covid laws in No 10 at a party in 2020.
It had been widely expected the PM could be fined again, but Downing Street has confirmed he has been told he will face no further action.
The Met police probe, which lasted four months and cost £460,000, led to 126 fines being issued for events in and around Downing Street.
If the individuals Ms Gray plans to name in her report object to what is being said about them, it could delay publication.
An interim version of Ms Gray's report, published in January, did not criticise officials by name.
However, it criticised "failures of leadership and judgement" in No 10 and the Cabinet Office.
Some Conservative MPs have previously said they are reserving judgement on Mr Johnson's future until her final version is published.
Met police examined 510 photographs, as well as CCTV images, emails, logs of entries into buildings, diary entries and witness statements.
They also studied 204 questionnaires from people who had attended events.