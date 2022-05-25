Partygate: Who are the key officials named in Sue Gray's report?
- Published
A number of senior officials have been named in Sue Gray's report on lockdown socialising in government buildings.
The document details their involvement in several of the gatherings investigated by the senior civil servant.
Ms Gray said those named had been identified because of their "wider responsibility for the leadership and culture" within government.
We look at some of the main people she mentioned.
Simon Case
Cabinet secretary since September 2020, Simon Case was initially put in charge of the probe into parties in government offices, after the first newspaper reports came out late last year.
But he stepped down from the task after it emerged a staff quiz had taken place in his own office in December 2020, with Ms Gray then put in charge.
The report says he did not attend that event, although he did drink beer while chatting with staff in his office for 15 minutes later the same evening.
It confirms he also briefly attended a birthday event for Boris Johnson in the Cabinet Room in June 2020, after arriving early for a meeting. At this point, he was No 10's permanent secretary.
The report says that while in the same role, he also attended the "first formal part" of a leaving do for a No 10 official the same month, where around 25 people gathered.
Boris Johnson, as well as his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, was fined by the Met police for being at the June 2020 birthday event - but it is understood Mr Case has not received a Partygate fine.
The UK's most senior civil servant, he is a key adviser to the prime minster and also acts as head of the Civil Service.
His promotion to the role of cabinet secretary at age 41, several months into the pandemic, made him the youngest person ever to hold the role.
He has also previously been private secretary to the Duke of Cambridge.
Martin Reynolds
As the prime minister's principal private secretary from October 2019, the former City lawyer was responsible for running Boris Johnson's private office during most of the pandemic.
A previously low-profile figure, he was thrust into the spotlight when it emerged that he had emailed staff inviting them to a drinks party in the No 10 garden in May 2020, which the report says he attended.
According to the document, then director of communications Lee Cain says he advised him to cancel the event, but Mr Reynolds "does not recall any such conversation".
Ms Gray says Mr Reynolds emailed a No 10 special adviser the next day saying the gathering had been "lots of fun" - and texted a special adviser on an unnamed date to suggest they had "got away with" the event.
The report adds that he emailed staff to invite them to the PM's birthday party in the Cabinet Room, and he attended the second part of the June 2020 leaving do.
He left his role in February this year, as part of a slew of departures of senior staff in the aftermath of Ms Gray publishing her interim report. It is not known whether he was given a Partygate fine.
The government said he would be returning to the Foreign Office, where he has previously held numerous roles, including as UK ambassador to Libya.
Helen MacNamara
The former deputy cabinet secretary apologised in April after becoming the first - and so far only - civil servant to admit receiving a Partygate fine from police.
By the time the story broke, she had already left government to take up a job as the English Premier League's director of policy.
Ms Gray's report says she attended the June 2020 leaving do later in the evening, and provided a karaoke machine which was set up in an adjoining office.
Prior to taking up her role as deputy cabinet secretary, she had served as director general for propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office.
Before this she worked at the culture department, and as director of housing and planning.
Lee Cain
The former newspaper journalist entered Downing Street alongside Boris Johnson in July 2019, when the prime minister made him his first director of communications.
Despite being offered a promotion to chief of staff, he left in November 2020 amid internal tensions within Downing Street.
Several pictures of his leaving do, held in No 10, were published in Ms Gray's report. They show the prime minister proposing a toast while standing by a table laden with wine bottles.
At least one person has been fined for attending this event, the BBC has been told, although it is not known whether Mr Cain has received a fine. The PM was not fined for attending.
The report published email and Whatsapp messages Mr Cain sent to Martin Reynolds, in which he described the May 2020 garden party and June 2020 leaving event for a No 10 staffer as a "comms risk". It says he briefly attended the garden drinks to establish who was present.
One of the PM's closest former aides, he had previously worked alongside Mr Johnson at the Foreign Office and worked for the Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum.
Jack Doyle
The former Daily Mail journalist took over as the the PM's director of communications in April 2021.
He hit the headlines himself when it emerged late last year that he had addressed staff and given out awards at an event in No 10 in December 2020, when he was working as Downing Street press secretary.
Ms Gray's report says the ceremony, for which staff brought food and alcohol, lasted up to 25 minutes with 15-45 people in the room.
It adds that the event lasted several hours, with varying levels of attendance and some members of staff drinking "excessively".
He left Downing Street as part of the wave of resignations in February this year. It is not known whether he has received a Partygate fine.
Kate Josephs
The former Cabinet Office official apologised in January, before Met police began their Partygate inquiry, for attending her own leaving do in December 2020.
The event, which took place in her department, had been arranged to mark her exit as director general of the government's Covid taskforce, the unit responsible for drawing up pandemic restrictions.
The Gray report says around 20 to 30 officials attended, with staff bringing crisps, beer and Prosecco and playing music on a smartphone. Six pizzas were ordered at 10.44pm, with the event winding down between 11 and 11.30pm.
It says social distancing guidelines had been intended to be followed, but "this did not happen as those in the room gathered in small groups, and there was also mingling between groups".
News of her attendance broke during her first month in her current job as the £190,000-a-year chief executive of Sheffield City Council. She has since been on paid leave while an external investigator looks into the incident.
Ms Josephs reiterated her apology for attending the event after the Gray report was published. It is not known whether she has been fined.
James Slack
Previously official spokesman for the PM since 2017, a permanent civil service role, Boris Johnson promoted James Slack to become his director of communications in early 2021.
The former Daily Mail reporter spent only a couple of months in the role, before leaving No 10 to return to journalism as deputy editor-in-chief at the Sun.
His April 2021 leaving party, held the night before Prince Philip's funeral, led to Downing Street apologising to the Queen earlier this year when details of the gathering emerged in the press.
Ms Gray says the event lasted several hours, and merged with another leaving do taking place in No 10 the same evening.
She adds that the group began to break up from 9.30pm, but some staffers did not leave until the early hours of the morning.
Mr Slack has previously apologised for the "anger and hurt" caused by the party, and acknowledged it "should not have happened at the time that it did". It is not known whether he has received a Partygate fine.
Lord (Mark) Sedwill
Lord Sedwill was cabinet secretary during the first part of the pandemic, until he stepped down in September 2020 amid tensions between him and senior members of Boris Johnson's team.
The report says he briefly stayed at the June 2020 leaving event for a No 10 official attended by his successor - and gave staff permission to use his office "for a short time".
Unlike Simon Case, he also served as national security adviser whilst carrying out the cabinet secretary role.
Prior to becoming the UK's top civil servant in April 2018, he had a 20-year career with the Foreign Office, including a stint as the UK's ambassador to Afghanistan.
He received his peerage after standing down. It is not known whether he has received a Partygate fine.