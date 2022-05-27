Ministers won't be sacked for minor rule breaking, under new guidelines
Ministers who break standards rules in a "minor" way will not be expected to resign or face the sack, under new government guidelines.
It has long been a convention that MPs should quit government for breaking the Ministerial Code in any way.
But in a new section of the code, the PM has been given the option of ordering a lesser sanction instead.
Labour has accused Boris Johnson of "watering down" standards in public life.
The changes follow a review of the Ministerial Code by the Committee on Standards in Public Life, which made a series of recommendations for reforms in a report.
The contentious reforms come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces an inquiry by another committee into whether he misled MPs about lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.
Ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will still be expected to resign, with the code saying: "It is of paramount importance that Ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament."
But for the first time, the code has introduced the idea of a "minor" breach and sanctions "which the prime minister may decide to issue in a given case".
Under the new rules, possible sanctions for breaching the code could include a "public apology, remedial action, or removal of ministerial salary for a period".
In a statement the government says it would be "disproportionate" for a minister to lose their job for "any breach" of the ministerial code.
In the updated code, Mr Johnson has written a new foreword which mostly focuses on his government's priorities rather than ministerial standards.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: "Boris Johnson has today rewritten his own foreword to the ministerial code, removing all references to integrity, objectivity, accountability, transparency, honesty and leadership in the public interest.
"This prime minister is downgrading and debasing the principles of public life before our very eyes."
Labour MP Chris Byrant, chairman of the standards committee, said the new ministerial code was "a disgrace".
"It means that the tiny semblance of accountability disappears," he tweeted.
The SNP's Depute Westminster Leader, Kirsten Oswald, said: "This move strikes at the very heart of our democracy and will threaten the ability to scrutinise the prime minister for years to come."
Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said the changes to Lord Geidt's powers amounted to an "appalling attempt by Boris Johnson to rig the rules to get himself off the hook".
In other changes, the prime minister's ethics adviser, who is responsible for investigating alleged breaches of the code, has been given new powers.
The adviser, Lord Geidt, will now be able to launch his own investigations into alleged breaches of the code following "consultation" with the prime minister.
But updated guidance on the role says Lord Geidt still has to "consult the prime minister who will normally give his consent" for an investigation.
Previously Lord Geidt had to wait until asked by the prime minister to start an investigation.
"However, where there are public interest reasons for doing so, the prime minister may raise concerns about a proposed investigation such that the independent adviser does not proceed," the new guidance says.
Lord Geidt said he expected to be given "considerably greater" authority, independence and power after conducting an investigation into the prime minister's flat refurbishment last year.
Lord Geidt cleared the prime minister of a conflict of interest, after it emerged that Conservative peer Lord Brownlow had donated £52,000 to help cover the costs.