SNP MP Patrick Grady must be suspended for sexual misconduct, says panel
- Published
An independent panel has recommended that an SNP MP be suspended from Parliament for two days for breaching the sexual misconduct policy.
Patrick Grady, the party's former chief whip, made "an unwanted sexual advance", it was found.
This included "touching and stroking" the complainant's neck, hair, and back, according to a report from the panel.
It also said it had taken into account the Glasgow North MP's "genuine remorse for his actions".