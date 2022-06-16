Lord Geidt quits: No 10 to publish resignation letter to PM
The government has said it will publish a letter from Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser Lord Geidt who resigned suddenly without explanation.
Lord Geidt was known to be unhappy with the prime minister's handling of Partygate and had suggested he may have broken the ministerial code.
Critics warned No 10 that failing to release the letter would reflect badly on the government.
Downing Street will also publish the PM's reply to Lord Geidt.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told BBC Breakfast he did not know why Lord Geidt had resigned but suggested it could be linked to "a commercially sensitive matter in the national interest, which he was asked to look at". The minister did not offer further details on the case.
Labour's Chris Bryant, chairman of the Commons' Committee on Standards and Privileges, accused the government of using "this strange national interest issue" as "chaff" to confuse matters.
"I think that is an attempt to deflect from reality," he told BBC News.
He said the adviser role should be reformed to make it "genuinely independent" and overseen by Parliament, questioning "who on Earth would do this job" otherwise.
Earlier, Sir Philip Mawer, a former parliamentary commissioner for standards, said: "If the letter and the prime minister's reply are not published then I think people will draw their own conclusion and it will not be favourable."
He said he had been "disappointed but not surprised" at Lord Geidt's resignation, adding there had been a "succession of failures" on the part of the prime minister and "it's not just Partygate".
Former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption told Newscast on BBC Sounds "I'm slightly surprised that it took him so long to resign. He is an adviser, his advice has been persistently either not sought or ignored. His position became impossible."
A Downing Street source told the BBC that Lord Geidt's resignation had been a "total surprise and a mystery" to the prime minister, adding: "Only on Monday Lord Geidt asked if he could stay on for six months."
The government announced it would publish the letters minutes before minister Michael Ellis was called to the Commons to face an urgent question on the subject.
Labour shadow minister Fleur Anderson said the prime minister had "driven out" two advisers and that, without reform, the position was an "unworkable".
William Wragg - Conservative MP and critic of the prime minister - asked how long it would take to find a new ethics adviser, noting that last time the recruitment process took five months.
Mr Ellis said the Government was "disappointed" by the resignation but added that the letters from both men would "speak for themselves".
In recent days Lord Geidt had expressed frustration over the handling of the Partygate row.
He said it was reasonable to suggest the prime minister may have breached the ministerial code by breaking Covid lockdown laws.
Lord Geidt has previously been critical of the prime minister over an investigation into renovations in the Downing Street flat.
He is the second ethics adviser to quit under Mr Johnson's premiership. Sir Alex Allan, who resigned from the role in 2020 after Mr Johnson chose not to accept his finding that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.
Who is Lord Geidt?
- Born in 1961, Christopher Geidt is a former army intelligence officer who later worked as a diplomat in Sarajevo, Brussels and Geneva
- In 2002, he began working for the Royal Household and served as the Queen's private secretary for 10 years from 2007
- He stepped down after a "power struggle" between Buckingham Palace and the Prince of Wales, the Times reported in 2017
- Lord Geidt is chairman of King's College London and also chairs a board of the investment firm Schroders
- He lives on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, where he grew up and where he now has a sheep farm. He is married with two daughters
Lord Geidt's job involved providing advice to Mr Johnson about the ministerial code. He could also investigate ministers for breaching the code - but only if asked to do so by the prime minister.
The code, which outlines the rules ministers must follow, says there is an "overarching duty" on them to comply with the law. If the code is broken, ministers are expected to resign.
Questions have been raised over whether Mr Johnson breached the code after he was fined in April for attending a birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020 - when Covid restrictions were in place.
Despite receiving the fine, Mr Johnson said he would not resign and in a letter to Lord Geidt he said there had been "no intent" to break Covid regulations.
It had been reported that Lord Geidt threatened to quit last month after the publication of a report into lockdown breaches in Downing Street unless Mr Johnson issued a public explanation for his conduct.