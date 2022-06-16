Lord Geidt quits over ministerial code 'affront'
Boris Johnson's former ethics adviser Lord Geidt says he quit after being placed in an “impossible and odious” position over a plan to risk breaking the ministerial code.
In his resignation letter, he described this as an "affront" adding "I can have no part in this."
He told the PM he had come close to resigning over Partygate.
But it was a request for advice on a trade issue that had left him with no choice but to quit.
Replying to the letter, Mr Johnson thanked Lord Geidt for his service but said he was surprised by his decision to resign.
It had been previously reported that the adviser had threatened to quit last month after the publication of a report into lockdown breaches in Downing Street unless Mr Johnson issued a public explanation for his conduct.
He said the prime minister had not addressed specific criticism in Sue Gray's report on lockdown parties about his adherence to principles for those in public office.
He also expressed "regret" that a reference to "miscommunication" between their offices implied he "was somehow responsible for you not being fully aware of my concerns" on the subject.
However, he added that "these inconsistencies and deficiencies notwithstanding, I believed that it was possible to continue credibly as Independent Adviser albeit by a very small margin".
The former adviser was most critical about being asked for advice on a potential breach of the ministerial code.
He offered few details about the request but said the idea the prime minister "might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own code is an affront".
"A deliberate breach, or even an intention to do so, would be to suspend the provisions of the code to suit a political end.
"This would make a mockery not only of respect for the code but licence the suspension of its provisions in governing the conduct of Her Majesty's ministers."
So it really was a trade issue that triggered Lord Geidt's resignation.
The PM's now ex-ethics adviser stunned Westminster on Wednesday night by suddenly announcing his resignation, without explanation.
It took No 10 by surprise - who found out when the BBC approached them for comment.
He is known to have been unhappy about Boris Johnson's handling of Partygate, and had suggested the PM may have broken the ministerial code.
And he had just endured a grilling by MPs over that very issue.
In his letter, Lord Geidt also strongly hints at his discontent over the prime minister's leadership - and apparent attempt to shift the blame onto him for not making his concerns clear enough by citing 'miscommunication' between their offices.
There was some scepticism when ministers suggested he had gone because of a confidential issue in the national interest, which was magnified by Downing Street's apparent reluctance to publish his resignation letter.
Now that the letter has been published, it appears a trade question had been the final straw.
But many questions remain about what it was that he found so "odious", and what indeed the tariff issue he refers to is all about.
In response to Lord Geidt's letter, the prime minister said he had asked about a potential future decision related to the Trade Remedies Authorities.
He said he wanted to seek Lord Geidt's advice on "protecting a crucial industry, which is protected in other European countries and would suffer material harm if we do not continue to apply such tariffs".
He added the proposal would be in line with "domestic law but might be seen to conflict with our obligations under the WTO [World Trade Organisation].
By seeking Lord Geidt's advice, Mr Johnson said he wanted to "ensure that we acted properly".
Lord Geidt's job involved providing advice to Mr Johnson about the ministerial code. He could also investigate ministers for breaching the code - but only if asked to do so by the prime minister.
The code, which outlines the rules ministers must follow, says there is an "overarching duty" on them to comply with the law. If the code is broken, ministers are expected to resign.
Lord Geidt is the second ethics adviser to quit under Mr Johnson's premiership. Sir Alex Allan, who resigned from the role in 2020 after Mr Johnson chose not to accept his finding that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.
MPs have expressed concern about how quickly a replacement for Lord Geidt will be found.
Labour's Chris Bryant said the role should be reformed to make it "genuinely independent" and overseen by Parliament, questioning "who on Earth would do this job" otherwise.
William Wragg - Conservative MP and critic of the prime minister - noted that last time the recruitment process took five months.