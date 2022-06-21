No 10 doesn't deny PM had discussions over jobs for wife Carrie
- Published
Downing Street has not denied claims that Boris Johnson spoke to officials about his wife getting two senior jobs while prime minister.
The Daily Mirror quoted sources saying Mr Johnson had discussed roles involving the Royal Family and last year's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
A No 10 spokesman said he would not "get into any conversations" the PM "may or may not have had in private".
But he said Mr Johnson had not "recommended" his wife for either role.
The Mirror's story follows another report in the Times on Saturday, claiming Mr Johnson had tried to employ Mrs Johnson as his chief-of-staff while he was foreign secretary in 2018, when they were already in a relationship.
The latest story in the Mirror quotes sources saying the prime minister tried to secure his wife a role as a green ambassador in the run-up to COP26 or as communications director for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Earthshot Prize for contributions to environmentalism.
Asked about the claims, Mr Johnson's official spokesman said: "The prime minister has never recommended Mrs Johnson for a government role, or one as part of the Earthshot Prize.
"Beyond that I wouldn't get into any conversations the prime minister may or may not have had in private."
Times story removed
The Times's story relating to Mr Johnson's time as foreign secretary was published in early editions of Saturday's newspaper.
It was removed from later editions and did not feature on the Times website.
On Monday, Downing Street confirmed that it had spoken to the newspaper after the article came out, but a source told the BBC this had not included mention of possible legal action.
Mrs Johnson's spokeswoman called the allegations in the Times "totally untrue".
But two sources told the BBC that Mr Johnson had floated the idea of making Mrs Johnson - then Carrie Symonds - his chief-of-staff with members of his Foreign Office team - and that multiple aides had advised him against it.
The journalist who wrote the Times story, Simon Walters, stood by it "100%", saying he had not received a denial during discussions with No 10 before publication.
Mrs Johnson, a former head of communications for the Conservative Party, married Mr Johnson in May last year and they have two children together.