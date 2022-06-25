PM: I will not undergo psychological transformation after poll defeat
By Joseph Lee
BBC News
- Published
Boris Johnson has said a "psychological transformation" in his character is "not going to happen" after Tory by-election defeats led to calls for change.
The PM was asked to respond to Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden saying it could not be "business as usual" as he quit.
Mr Johnson told the BBC he "humbly and sincerely" accepts the criticism he is facing.
But speaking on Radio 4's Today programme he said he had to distinguish between "criticism that matters and what doesn't".
The by-election defeats in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton on Friday came after the prime minister faced months of criticism over parties in Downing Street during lockdown, alongside soaring inflation and a narrower-than-expected win in a confidence vote from his own MPs.
Speaking from the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Rwanda, Mr Johnson repeatedly said that policy was more important than allegations about his conduct.
Mr Johnson said voters were "fed up with hearing conversation about me" and wanted to focus instead on the cost of living, the economy and "standing up to violence and aggression" in Ukraine.
Asked if there was any matter of principle he would consider resigning over, he said if he had to abandon Ukraine because it became too difficult or the costs were too great, he would quit.
The prime minister did not engage with a question about the UK's top civil servant Simon Case having an informal conversation about job opportunities for his wife, Carrie.
"The worst thing I could do is get into conversations about my family," he said.
Tory backbencher Bob Neill told the BBC the prime minister's response to the by-election defeats was wrong.
"This is a genuine sense of growing frustration and growing alarm that the party is being taken down a track that will lead to it inevitably losing the next election," he said.
Criticism of Mr Johnson was not just about "personality", but whether his "character and adherence to the rules" were consistent with standards that Conservative voters in particular expect, Mr Neill said.
He said there was also "evidence of drift and lack of grip on economic issues", while "the highest rate of taxation for 40 years" was not an economic policy Conservatives would recognise.
The prime minister's interview comes as two Tory MPs critical of his record say they may stand for election to the committee that runs the party's leadership contests, with one saying he would be in favour of changing the rules to allow a second confidence vote.