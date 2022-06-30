Tory whip resigns saying he 'embarrassed himself'
- Published
The Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher has resigned from the government, saying he "drank far too much" last night and had embarrassed himself and other people.
In his resignation letter he apologised to the prime minister "and to those concerned".
He said: "I owe it to you and the people I've caused upset to, to do this."
Mr Pincher, Tamworth's MP since 2010, served as a minister under Theresa May.
The BBC understands he was drinking at the Carlton Club, the Conservative Party members' club in Piccadilly, central London on Wednesday evening.
Dozens of people were present in a small room with a bar, including other MPs, ministers, Carlton Club officials and people working in public relations.
Witnesses told the BBC Mr Pincher was seen to be "incredibly drunk".
He said in his letter that Boris Johnson would continue to have his "full support from the back benches", adding: "It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty's Government."
On Thursday night a senior Downing Street source described Mr Pincher as a loyal Conservative who recognised that he had behaved badly.
The source said as things stood, he would face no further action from the party and keep the party whip.
The MP previously stood down from the whips' office in 2017, when he was accused of making an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative activist Alex Story.
But after an investigation by the party, he was cleared of any breach of its code of conduct.