Michael Gove sacked after he urges PM to resign
Boris Johnson has fired Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove from his cabinet, after he urged the PM to resign.
A No 10 source said: "You can't have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully tells the press the leader has to go."
The PM rang Mr Gove on Wednesday evening to tell him he was sacked.
It came at the end of a day when Mr Johnson defied a growing mutiny from his cabinet and calls to stand down.
He told senior MPs on the Commons Liaison Committee it would not be right for him to "walk away" amid economic pressures and the war in Ukraine.
And a No 10 source rejected speculation Mr Johnson would announce his resignation in Downing Street on Wednesday, saying the "PM fights on".
Among those who have talked to the PM is Home Secretary Priti Patel, a former close ally, as well as Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
Mr Gove has had a fraught relationship with the prime minister, working closely together on the Vote Leave campaign before he derailed Mr Johnson's leadership campaign in 2016 and ran against him.
The Surrey Heath MP's sacking prompted another resignation from government in a day that had been marked by dozens.
This time it was Danny Kruger, a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Levelling Up, who said he was "very sorry" Mr Gove had been sacked, adding: "As I told No 10 earlier today, it should be the PM leaving office."
Mr Gove's departure leaves just one salaried minister, Eddie Hughes, left at the department responsible for Mr Johnson's flagship policy of levelling up.
The policy is intended to transform the UK by shifting resources to forgotten communities and transferring power from Whitehall to local leaders.