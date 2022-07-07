Boris Johnson's support for Ukraine was special, President Zelensky says
By Joshua Nevett
BBC Politics
- Published
Ukraine's president has hailed the "special" support Boris Johnson has given his country in a call to the outgoing UK prime minister.
Volodymyr Zelensky expressed "sadness" over Mr Johnson's resignation as leader of the Conservative Party.
Mr Johnson stressed the UK's "unwavering" support for Ukraine and called Mr Zelensky a "hero".
He was forced out by a cabinet revolt after a series of scandals, including breaking his own Covid laws.
In his resignation speech, Mr Johnson mentioned the UK's support for Ukraine as one of the key achievements of his premiership.
"Let me say now, to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes," Mr Johnson said.
His resignation was welcomed by critics of Mr Johnson in Russia, with President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov saying he "really does not like us - and we [do not like] him either".
Mr Peskov said he hoped "more professional people" who could "make decisions through dialogue" would replace Mr Johnson and his team.
The UK is one of the leading donors of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russian targets prosecuting or linked to the war.
Mr Johnson has visited Ukraine several times since the war started on 24 February, most recently to the capital Kyiv last month.
During a trip in April, following an unannounced walkabout of Kyiv with President Zelensky, Mr Johnson pledged to help Ukraine "bring this tragedy to an end".
Mr Johnson spoke to Mr Zelensky on the phone on Thursday afternoon after the departing prime minister delivered his resignation speech outside Downing Street.
Mr Johnson will remain prime minister until his replacement is elected in a Conservative Party leadership contest, which is expected to take weeks.
In the call, Mr Johnson said "the UK would continue to supply vital defensive aid" to Ukraine "for as long as needed", a Downing Street spokesperson said.
He thanked President Zelensky "for everything he's doing to stick up for freedom" and he responded by thanking the prime minister "for his decisive action on Ukraine".
"The prime minister finished the call by praising President Zelensky, saying: 'You're a hero, everybody loves you'," the No 10 spokesperson said.
In its account of the call, Ukraine's presidency said Mr Zelensky's "entire office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help".
"We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special," Mr Zelensky said.
Boris Johnson resignation
- THE NEXT PM: Sunak, Truss and other potential candidates
- WHAT NOW? How a new leader is elected
- LOST SUPPORT: Five things that led to PM's downfall
- JOHNSON: The PM who broke all the rules
- VIDEO: Johnson's career in moments
As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), the UK was the eighth largest donor of aid to Ukraine globally between January and July, according to research by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
At a summit of the Nato security alliance in June, Mr Johnson pledged another £1bn of military support to Ukraine.
The UK government said the injection of funding brought total UK military and economic support to £3.8bn this year.
In response to Mr Johnson's resignation, Ukrainian politicians and officials paid tribute to the prime minister.
In a tweet Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, said the prime minister had "always been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine".
He said the prime minister had "began to call a spade a spade" and emphasised the seriousness of the war with Russia to the international community.
Mr Podolyak said: "Today we have everything we need for the effective defence of our country.
"Weapons, partnership and coalition. Thanks to Mr Johnson, we understand that victory is a symbol for the future of Ukraine."
Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said the country was "infinitely grateful" to Mr Johnson "for everything you have done for us".
"You will forever remain in our history and will be involved in the future victory. Thank you," Mr Goncharenko said.