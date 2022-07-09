Andrea Jenkyns: Minister says she raised her middle finger because of a 'baying mob'
New education minister Andrea Jenkyns says she raised her middle finger to a crowd outside Downing Street as a response to a "baying mob".
Social media footage showed the MP gesturing shortly before she was appointed to her post on Thursday - the day of Boris Johnson's resignation.
Explaining her actions, she said a group outside the gates were "insulting MPs... as is sadly all too common".
She said she should have shown more composure "but is only human".
Andrea Jenkyns, the new education minister, giving the finger to the public outside Downing Street on Thursday pic.twitter.com/LhnoPoodV3— Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) July 9, 2022
Ms Jenkyns said she had gone to Downing Street to watch the prime minister's resignation speech on Thursday afternoon.
Crowds celebrating Mr Johnson's departure had gathered in the area at the time.
In a statement on Twitter, Ms Jenkyns said had received "huge amounts of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years".
She added: "I have also had seven death threats in the last four years. Two of which have been in recent weeks and are currently being investigated by the police, I had reached the end of my tether.
"I responded and stood up for myself. Just why should anyone have to put up with this kind of treatment.
Speaking earlier on BBC Breakfast, Commons leader Mark Spencer said he did not think Ms Jenkyns' actions were acceptable.
Asked about the incident, the former chief whip added: "I don't seek to condone that at all."
Mr Spencer told BBC Breakfast: "Andrea will have to totally justify that for herself. But I do understand emotions were running pretty high and they were pretty raw on that day.
"But I don't think that was the right thing to do at all."
On Friday it was announced that Ms Jenkyns, the MP for Morley & Outwood, had been appointed to the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education.
It came after a succession of ministers resigned from their posts last week, prompting Mr Johnson to step down as party leader.