Noisy contest sees leadership hopefuls take pot shots at Sunak on tax

One thing Westminster is rarely short of is ambition.And what greater thing to aspire to than leading your country?A minibus full of wannabes, with a cargo ship of promises not far behind. Talk of futures and pasts, slick and not so slick videos, websites, Twitter handles and newspaper articles abound.We don't yet know the rules of this race, or where the finish line is, but that's not holding anyone back. So far, in short, we see the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak leaping to the front when it comes to endorsements from fellow MPs.And we see every other candidate, in one way or another, taking a pot shot at him, particularly on the issue of tax.The reason is this: by any modern comparison, tax and government spending is through the roof.