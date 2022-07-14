Tory leadership race: Suella Braverman knocked out in latest vote
- Published
Attorney General Suella Braverman has been knocked out of the Tory leadership contest, leaving five candidates left in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak came first with 101 votes, followed by Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt in second place on 83 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss third on 67.
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch came fourth with 49 votes, with senior Tory Tom Tugendhat fifth on 32.
The next round of voting is on Monday.
The remaining candidates will take part in TV debates in the coming days before the field is whittled down further next week.
More MP ballots will be held until there are only the final two, who will then face a vote by about 160,000 Conservative Party members to decide who will be the next party leader and prime minister.
The result will be announced on 5 September, when Mr Johnson will leave office.
Mr Sunak has claimed the top spot in the first and second rounds, but the race is far from over, with Ms Mordaunt gaining ground in the latest vote.
The remaining five hopefuls will now try to woo Tory MPs who backed Ms Braverman. She won 27 votes in the latest round of the leadership contest.
The attorney general had said she would take the UK out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights, cut VAT on energy and reduce regulation.
Ms Braverman styled herself as the only "authentic" Brexiteer candidate in contention, pointing to the fact that she resigned as a Brexit minister under former Prime Minister Theresa May over her deal.
The former barrister has served as MP for Fareham in Hampshire since 2015, replacing Geoffrey Cox as attorney general in 2020.
Poker faces tested
The poker faces of MPs from various camps were tested as the result was read out.
Sunak's supporters were careful not to smile too broadly but looked satisfied, "We're happy with that," one of the ex chancellors campaign team said.
Ms Truss's camp weren't giving much away, looking ahead to the next "critical" round when they'll hope to hoover up votes from Ms Braverman's supporters now she's out.
With that the remaining candidates will be off to prepare for the first TV debate, hit the phones and hone their tactics before another round of votes next week.
A member of Mr Sunak's team said the former chancellor would "keep going with solid messaging on the economic agenda", claiming other candidates had backed away from their pledges.
In a tweet, Mr Tugendhat said he would stay in the race and would take part in the upcoming TV debates to put his "vision for Britain forward to the public".
The backbencher, who won five fewer votes in the second round, said his campaign for "a clean start" continued, adding: "We need trust back in our politics."
Ms Truss's team said Thursday's result showed the foreign secretary was "attracting a wide range of supporters from across the Conservative Party".
A spokesperson for Ms Truss said: "Now is the time for MPs to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need, continue to deliver the benefits of Brexit and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine".
Earlier, a senior member of the Ms Truss' campaign has urged backers of Ms Badenoch and Ms Braverman to "recognise the reality of the situation" and unite behind the foreign secretary.
But a campaign source for Ms Badenoch said she was "happy" with the result, given " this time last week she hadn't decided if she was running".
"It's now important Suella's supporters back Kemi," the source said. "She will shine in the TV debates."