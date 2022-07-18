Tory leadership TV debate shelved amid infighting concerns
The next live TV Tory leadership debate has been cancelled, after host Sky News said Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss declined to take part.
The two contenders clashed repeatedly during a debate on Sunday over each other's economic plans and record in office.
It comes amid concerns in the Tory party about infighting in the contest.
The five remaining candidates face another round of voting among Tory MPs later to stay in the race.
It is understood that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wants to focus on hustings sessions between fellow Conservative MPs.
A source close to frontrunner and ex-chancellor Mr Sunak said: "We are very happy to do more debates if we are lucky enough to get to the next stage."