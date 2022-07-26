Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak debate scrapped after host Kate McCann faints
- Published
The latest Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss has been cancelled after the presenter fainted on air.
The Sun and TalkTV debate, hosted by journalist Kate McCann, abruptly halted around halfway through after a loud crash was heard.
TalkTV said McCann was "fine" but the channel had been given medical advice not to continue.
"We apologise to our viewers and listeners," the channel added.
Mr Sunak tweeted the "good news" that McCann, TalkTV's political editor, was "already recovering".
"It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly," the former chancellor added.
Foreign Secretary Ms Truss tweeted that she was "relieved" to hear McCann was fine.
She added she was sorry "such a good debate had to end" and she looked forward to "catching up with Kate and the rest of the Sun team again soon".
The latest televised debate between the two candidates had covered tax, the state of the NHS and rising living costs.
The two contenders were answering questions on the UK's support for Ukraine when the debate went off air.
They had also been challenged about what they would do to improve cancer treatment by an audience member with the disease.
McCann had been due to co-host the programme alongside The Sun's political editor Harry Cole, but he pulled out after testing positive for Covid.