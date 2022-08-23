Disabled need more help, charities tell Truss and Sunak
By Emaan Warraich
BBC News
- Published
Fifty disability charities have joined forces to call on Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak for more cost of living support.
The charities, including Mind and Carers UK, urge the next PM to tackle the inequalities faced by "disabled children, adults and their families".
Many are "at breaking point" over rising prices, according to a survey.
Disabled people are due get £150 on top of £1.200 for low income benefit claimants.
The one-off payment, exempt from tax, will be made in September.
It is meant to help with additional costs faced by disabled people, such as specialist equipment, specialist food and increased transport costs.
The 50 charities welcomed the extra support in an open letter to Ms Truss and Mr Sunak, who are entering the final stages of the contest to be the next Tory leader and prime minister,
But they say it is a "short term" solution for a "long-term issue" faced by more than 14 million disabled people in the UK.
"Without more support, many disabled people could be driven to cut back on essentials like food, heating and life-saving equipment."
More than 2,000 people were surveyed by the disability charity Sense, including 1,000 disabled adults and 1,000 families caring for a disabled child or adult in their household.
The survey suggested 74% of family carers say that if prices continue to increase "they will be unable able to cope".
One-in-four carers are taking on, or are looking for, additional work with 68% saying the pressure is affecting their mental health.
Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Chloe Smith said: "We know disabled people can face additional costs, which is why we are acting to help reduce the financial pressures on the most vulnerable.
"This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs."
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have not responded to requests for a statement regarding the letter.
