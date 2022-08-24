Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine
- Published
The outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Ukrainian capital Kyiv to mark the country's independence day.
Mr Johnson was making his third visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded six months ago.
During the trip he vowed that Ukraine "can and will win this war" against a "barbaric and illegal invader".
The prime minister also announced a further £54m military support package for Ukraine.
This includes 2,000 drones and loitering munitions which Downing Street said would help Ukraine "to better track and target invading Russian forces".
It is likely to be Mr Johnson's final visit to the country as UK prime minister, as he is due to leave office on 6 September.
Mr Johnson said the UK military aid would "give the brave and resilient Ukrainian Armed Forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom".
Speaking in Kyiv, he warned that British households would "have to endure the cost-of-living crisis" in order to counter Russia's "inevitable manipulation of energy prices".
"While people are paying energy bills, people in Ukraine are paying with blood."
On the visit he was presented with the Order of Liberty - Ukraine's highest award that can be given to foreign nationals.
And, appearing with Mr Johnson in Ukraine's capital, Mr Zelensky unveiled a plaque for the UK prime minister on the "alley of bravery" outside the Ukrainian parliament.
In a Facebook post, Mr Zelensky said he was "glad to welcome" Mr Johnson who he described as "a great friend of Ukraine".
He thanked the UK prime minister for "the uncompromising support of our country from the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, for the steadfast defence of Ukraine's interests in the international arena!
"Our country is lucky to have such a friend!"
There are three main things Boris Johnson wants his legacy to be - getting Brexit done, the Covid vaccine roll out, and the UK's support for Ukraine.
I once asked a close ally of his whether they thought, when he resigned, he'd stir up trouble on the backbenches for the next prime minister.
They argued he only would if he felt his successor "went soft" on the UK's response to the Ukraine war.
Boris Johnson also said in a BBC Radio 4 interview that the only thing that would make him consider resigning would be if were asked to give up support for Ukraine.
Clearly, that turned out not to be the case.
It's unlikely anyone would have pushed him to give up his support - given it was one of the few things to actually unite the Conservative Party towards the end of his tenure.
Both candidates to be the next PM have pledged to continue the UK's aid, but Boris Johnson did have a close relationship with President Zelensky that may be harder to emulate.
When the Ukraine war was in its early weeks, and there were scenes of terror on our screens every evening, those who witnessed calls between them remarked on the fact they were still exchanging jokes and references to Shakespeare plays they enjoyed.
Other world leaders have also paid tribute to Ukraine as the country marks 31 years since it gained independence from Russia.
US President Joe Biden said Ukrainians have "inspired the world with their extraordinary courage and dedication to freedom".
Mr Biden also confirmed $3bn (£2.5bn) of fresh US military support for Ukraine - the biggest American package yet - which will help Ukraine to acquire weaponry and equipment.
Mr Zelensky said he was grateful to the US for their "unwavering support".
The Ukrainian president has vowed to "liberate" all of his country's territories occupied by Russia without "any concession or compromise".