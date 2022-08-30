Nick Robinson: Liz Truss cancelled, but public want their leaders interviewed

For weeks, Liz Truss, the bookies' and the pundits' favourite to be our next prime minister didn't say yes or no to our invitation to answer questions in the studio on the energy crisis, soaring inflation, warnings of a looming recession, long waits and backlogs in the NHS, her style of leadership and much more besides. Until, that is, she did agree to a date: tonight. Now she has changed her mind and cancelled the interview because, her team say, she is "too busy".