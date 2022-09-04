Liz Truss pledges energy plan within week if elected PM
Liz Truss has promised to announce a plan to deal with soaring energy costs within a week if she becomes prime minister on Tuesday.
The Tory leadership hopeful, the favourite according to pollsters, told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme she would "act immediately".
But she offered no details, saying she would need time in office first in order to finalise exact proposals.
Her rival Rishi Sunak said he would target further payments at the poorest.
One of the two contenders will be announced as the next Tory leader on Monday, and will replace Boris Johnson in Downing Street the next day.
They have come under pressure to spell out how they would protect households with rising bills, as well as give help to businesses, which are not covered by the domestic price cap.
Speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, Foreign Secretary Ms Truss said action on energy bills would be "vital" for people and the economy.
She added that further support would need to go "hand in hand" with a plan to boost domestic energy supplies, arguing the UK had become too dependent on international energy prices.
She also defended her plan to reverse April's National Insurance rise, saying it was "inevitable" those on higher incomes would benefit more, but the move would benefit the economy overall.
Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, said further energy payments should be targeted at pensioners and the low-paid.
He also said it "wouldn't be right" to say exactly how much he would offer on top of the payments they are already due to receive.
He also said he couldn't rule out the prospect of blackouts over the winter to ration supplies, as the situation was "serious" and "every tool in the toolbox" would be needed.
"Of course we don't want to be in that situation, but I think it's responsible not to rule it out," he added.
