Ukrainian refugee minister Lord Harrington quits before PM change
The minister in charge of the UK's Ukrainian refugee scheme has resigned, ahead of the next prime minister taking office.
Lord Harrington said the role was no longer required because a permanent system was now in place for arrivals.
The Tory peer said his work was "essentially complete" and the role was always meant to be temporary.
The move would allow the next leader to "save on a ministerial post" if they wanted to, he added.
The former Watford MP was appointed to the newly-created role in March, after criticism of UK efforts to house Ukrainian and Afghan refugees.
Speaking to BBC News, he said initial criticism of the scheme was valid, adding there was "chaos" with visa applications taking four weeks to process - but this had since improved.
In a statement confirming his departure, he added the UK's sponsorship scheme for Ukrainian refugees had now "set the blueprint" for future programmes.
"I believe we now have a process and procedure in place that means there won't necessarily be the need for a minister like myself," he said.
Since the Ukraine visa scheme was launched in March, 120,000 people have arrived in the UK.
Payments to hosts
Lord Harrington has called on the next prime minister to double payments to families hosting Ukrainian refugees after six months to £700 a month, although he insisted his resignation was not related.
An official survey found some families had struggled with the cost of hosting, with a quarter looking to quit the scheme after six months or less.
The British Red Cross has also urged ministers to make payments to UK residents who have helped support family members fleeing Ukraine under a separate scheme.
Any decision on increasing payments to host families will be made by either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, who are running to be next Tory leader.
The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday, and replace Boris Johnson as prime minister the next day.