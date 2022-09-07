PMQ: Workers will pay for energy firm profits, Starmer tells Liz Truss
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has told Liz Truss working people will be footing the bill for "vast" energy firm profits under her plans to tackle the energy crisis.
At her first Prime Minister's Questions, Ms Truss rejected Labour's call to extend a windfall tax on gas and oil company profits.
She told the Labour leader it would deter investment in the UK "just when we need to be growing the economy".
She is expected to announce a freeze on energy bills as part of the response.
Under the plan, to be outlined by Ms Truss on Thursday, the typical energy bill could be capped at around £2,500.
The full details have yet to be revealed, but the overall package is likely to total around £100bn, likely to be paid for by higher government borrowing.
Sir Keir told her "energy producers will make £170bn in excess profits over the next two years".
"Is she really telling us that she is going to leave this vast excess profits on the table and make working people foot the bill for decades to come?" the Labour leader asked.
Ms Truss said she understood people were "struggling with the cost of living" and energy bills, which is why she would take "immediate action to help people with the cost of their energy bills".
A very different feel to PMQs
As Prime Minister's Questions finished, there appeared to be a warm, one-on-one brief chat between Liz Truss and Sir Keir Starmer.
I think Sir Keir said "well done" to his opponent. All party leaders regularly acknowledge that PMQs is a tough gig.
So how did it feel, and how did the main players perform?
It felt less personal, much less theatrical and more ideological.
Gone were the linguistic gymnastics of Boris Johnson, and the personal venom between the Conservative and Labour leaders.
Judging either by this first outing is clearly ridiculous, it will take a while for both leaders to adjust to this new normal on a Wednesday lunchtime.
But what is clear already is how different it will feel and the extent to which that will demand a very different approach from Sir Keir than the one he adopted with Boris Johnson.
The prime minister said she would reform the UK's overall energy mix by building more nuclear power stations and exploring more fossil fuel supplies in the North Sea.
Turning to Ms Truss's plan to halt planned tax rises on big business, Sir Keir accused her of "protecting the profits of Shell and giving Amazon a tax break rather than helping families and public services".
Ms Truss said she was "on the side of people who work hard and do the right thing" and her plans would deliver new investment and new jobs "right across our country".
The Labour leader accused her of being part of a government that "got us into this mess and now says how terrible it is".
"Can't she see there's nothing new about a Tory prime minister who when asked who pays says 'it's you, the working people of Britain'?"
To cheers from Tory MPs, Ms Truss replied: "There's nothing new about a Labour leader who is calling for more tax rises. It's the same old, same old tax and spend."
The SNP's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford joined Sir Keir's attacks, telling Ms Truss her first act as prime minister "will now define her".
"A Truss tax, that household and businesses will be paying for years to come."