JCB boss pays for Boris Johnson's wedding toilets and food
- Published
Former PM Boris Johnson received a donation worth £23,853 from JCB boss Anthony Bamford and his wife Carole to pay for wedding celebration costs.
The donation covered the cost of hiring a marquee, Portaloos, waiting staff, flowers, a South African BBQ and an ice cream van.
Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie were married in a private ceremony in Westminster Cathedral last year.
But earlier this year the couple held a celebration with family and friends.
Initially the party was to be held at Chequers - the official country residence for serving prime ministers.
However, the venue was moved following criticism of the choice. to the Bamfords' Gloucestershire home.
Mr Johnson, who stepped down as prime minister earlier this week, also declared four donations from Heathrow Airport for use of the Windsor Suite throughout August totalling £8,400.
MPs must declare any additional income - along with gifts, donations and shareholdings over 15% - in the register of members' interests.
It is updated every two weeks and MPs may be sanctioned if they don't comply.
The register also shows that new prime minister Liz Truss raised more than £400,000 as part of her leadership campaign.
Donations included £100,000 from Fitriani Hay, wife of construction millionaire James Hay.
Mr and Mrs Johnson were first romantically linked by the media in early 2019. In February 2020, they revealed that they were engaged and that she was pregnant with their son, Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.
They had their second child in December 2021, a daughter who they named Romy.
Mrs Johnson used to work in the Conservative Party press office and on Mr Johnson's successful campaign to be re-elected as mayor in London.
Mr Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister in July but stayed in office until the appointment of Ms Truss as the new Conservative leader earlier this week.