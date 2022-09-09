PM Liz Truss opens tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament
- Published
The prime minister has described the Queen as one of the world's greatest-ever leaders, as she opened two days of tributes in Parliament.
Liz Truss, who was appointed PM by the monarch just three days ago, said she was an "icon" of modern Britain.
Her predecessor Boris Johnson told MPs "Elizabeth the Great" had taught the nation "how to give, how to love, and how to serve".
MPs held a minute's silence to mark her death after 70 years on the throne.
Both houses of Parliament are sitting on Friday and Saturday to allow politicians to pay tribute to the Queen, following her death on Thursday. Parliament will then be postponed until after 21 September.
At 12:00 BST, MPs wearing dark-coloured clothing filed into the House of Commons and took their places on its green benches to pay their respects to the nation's longest-reigning monarch.
The atmosphere was solemn as the House Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle opened proceedings by inviting MPs to rise and observe a minute's silence in memory of the Queen.
As the silence ended, Sir Lindsay described the Queen as a "devoted monarch" who had seen 57 complete sessions of Parliament during her reign in a brief speech.
Striking a sombre tone for this occasion, Ms Truss said the Queen's "sheer humanity" had made her "loved and admired" all over the world.
She said her reign had been "dignified but not distant" and credited her with re-inventing the British monarchy for the modern age.
She said her successor King Charles III, who is due to make his first address to the nation as monarch at 18:00, now carried the "awesome responsibility" of the British crown.
She added: "The Crown endures. Our nation endures. And in that spirit, I say God save the King."
Cheers of approval erupted from MPs of all political stripes, with some shouting "God save the King" from the side gallery in the moments after Ms Truss's speech concluded.
Next to speak was the leader of the Opposition, Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer, who reflected on the tumultuous political events of recent times and the extraordinary national change heralded by the Queen's death.
"When everything is spinning, a nation requires a still point, when times are difficult, it requires comfort, and when direction is hard to find, it requires leadership," Sir Keir said.
"The loss of our Queen robs this country of its stillest point, its greatest comfort, at precisely the time we need those things most."
He said the Queen had enjoyed a "personal relationship with us all", based on "total commitment" to duty and a "deep devotion to the country, the Commonwealth, and the people she loved".
Boris Johnson - who offered the Queen his resignation as prime minister at Balmoral on Tuesday - reflected on that meeting, saying the late monarch "was as radiant and as knowledgeable and as fascinated by politics as ever I can remember".
Another former prime minister, Theresa May, also recalled her meetings with the Queen, which she described as "a conversation with a woman of experience and knowledge and immense wisdom".
"They were also the one meeting I went to, which I knew it would not be briefed out to the media," Mrs May said, drawing laugher from MPs.
MPs and peers from all sides recalled their own encounters with the Queen and shared anecdotes about her sense of humour, wisdom and ability to put people at their ease.
Former Foreign Secretary Margaret Beckett said she was one of the few MPs to remember the Queen's coronation in 1953.
The veteran Labour MP shared fond memories of the Queen's sense of fun, and choked back tears as she hailed "a remarkable person, a remarkable monarch".
Speaking in the House of Lords, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby spoke of the Queen's "profound sense of being called by God" and her dry sense of humour.