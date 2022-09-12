Mini Budget still planned for this month, No 10 says
A mini Budget to outline how the government intends to pay for measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis is still set to take place this month.
Politics has largely been put on hold during the 10-day period of mourning for the Queen, which lasts until her funeral on Monday.
But No 10 said it would deliver a "fiscal event" this month.
Some new ministers are also yet to be appointed, after Liz Truss became prime minister last Tuesday.
Under the measures a typical household energy bill will be capped at £2,500 annually until 2024.
Businesses will also get support, with bills capped for six months.
However, the government has not given further details about the scheme, including how much it will cost.
Other plans include lifting the ban on fracking and new licenses for North Sea oil and gas, to boost domestic supplies.
Ms Truss made the announcement just hours before the Queen's death.
Ordinary parliamentary business has been suspended for the period of mourning, although both Houses of Parliament sat on Friday and Saturday to allow politicians to pay tribute to the Queen.
The Commons is due to go into recess for more than three weeks from 22 September for party conferences, leaving only a short window for the government to schedule a fiscal event.
The Liberal Democrats have cancelled their autumn conference, which would have clashed with the Queen's funeral.
However, the Labour and Conservative Party conferences are still expected to go ahead.
The period of mourning has also delayed the appointment of some new ministers.
The prime minister's official spokesman said the "vast majority" of appointments had been made but there were "still a small number" remaining.
"Obviously they will be done in due course but outside of the mourning period," he said.
All Cabinet and senior roles have been filled, with Ms Truss rewarding key allies with top jobs and culling prominent backers of her leadership rival Rishi Sunak.