What's happening in Parliament this week?
Mark D'Arcy
Parliamentary correspondent
- Published
The funeral is over, the formalities largely completed. Normal politics will now resume in Westminster, with a battery of big announcements on Thursday.
There will be few off-stage distractions - no House of Lords, no Westminster Hall, no select committees.
Not even the normal daily ration of departmental questions (although there are a couple of adjournment debates listed).
The Commons will focus entirely on the pent-up backlog of major announcements delayed by the demise of the Crown.
These will cover: the energy crisis, the state of the NHS the continuing war in Ukraine and the new chancellor's new economic policy. Plus any other subjects MPs can persuade Mr Speaker to allow an urgent question on.
So after a quiet two weeks, political debate will re-ignite - and there will probably be some significant new laws to rush through, once the party conference season is done.
Wednesday 21 September
MPs are not required to re-swear the oath of allegiance they took at the start of the 2019 Parliament. The oath already includes Queen Elizabeth's "heirs and successors, according to law,".
But most will do so anyway - starting at 10:05 BST with Cabinet Ministers, the Shadow Cabinet and Privy Counsellors.
Next in line - from 11:45 - are other ministers and shadow ministers, and MPs elected before 2015.
There's a half hour break for lunch at 13:00 before MPs elected in the 2017-19 Parliament get their turn, with the newest and therefore most junior MPs, those elected in 2019 or later, taking their turn from 17:15.
These timings are a bit variable, depending on the numbers turning up for particular slot.
Thursday 22 September
The Commons meets at 09:30. There won't be the usual departmental question time, but there will probably be several government statements.
The new Health Secretary Therese Coffey is expected to make a statement on the NHS.
Then the Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt will make a Business Statement outlining Friday's agenda, and announcing a motion to bring the Commons back on 11 October, a week earlier than previously proposed.
The main business is a debate on Ukraine, followed by motions to approve new sanctions against Russia.
Friday 23 September
The Commons meets at 09:30 for the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget. He will be allocating cash for the energy crisis and quite possibly making major announcements on tax.
Commons Standing Orders allow the government to give provisional effect to any tax proposals, under the 1968 Provisional Collection of Taxes Act.
The changes then have to be confirmed within ten sitting days.
So, expect the legislation be rammed through the Commons in the week after the Conference Season (MPs are set to return on 11 October) and then the Lords, where I'm told 13 October has been earmarked for the rubber stamping of a money bill.