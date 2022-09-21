Putin speech clear admission of Ukraine failure, says Downing Street
Downing Street says President Putin's mobilisation of Russia's military reservists is a "clear admission" his invasion of Ukraine is failing.
Mr Putin called the mobilisation a necessary step to ensure Russian territorial integrity.
No 10 condemned Moscow's "reprehensible actions" and said the UK would continue to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty.
The prime minister will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York early on Thursday morning.
Downing Street said Liz Truss would warn her fellow democratic leaders against any complacency when it came to defending their values and preserving a world order that rewards freedom.
She will also call on democracies "to harness the power of cooperation seen since Putin's invasion of Ukraine to constrain authoritarianism", it said.
A No 10 spokeswoman said: "Putin's speech...and his move to mobilise the Russian population are a clear admission that his invasion is failing.
"The UK alongside our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government's reprehensible actions."
Mr Putin accused the West of wanting to destroy Russia and stressed he would use "all available means" to protect its territory.
Meanwhile, Western nations have condemned Moscow's plans to hold so-called referendums in parts of Ukraine that are currently under Russian control.