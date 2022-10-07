Trade minister Conor Burns sacked after misconduct claim
Trade minister Conor Burns has been sacked from the government after a complaint of serious misconduct.
Mr Burns, 50, has also had the Tory whip removed pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.
The MP for Bournemouth West since 2010, Mr Burns worked as a minister under both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.
A No10 spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation."