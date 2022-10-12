PMQs: Liz Truss pledges no public spending cuts as she defends mini-budget
Liz Truss has said she was "absolutely" not planning public spending cuts, despite rising borrowing costs.
Ms Truss told MPs the government would focus on reducing debt but "not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well".
Last month's mini-budget would "protect our economy at this very difficult time internationally," she added.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government's "borrowing spree" had caused the value of the pound to drop.
Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, he called for a reversal of the mini-budget, which set out plans for £43bn borrowing to fund tax cuts intended to stimulate economic growth.
Government borrowing costs have increased following market turmoil over the last month, and the Bank of England has warned interest rates could rise again.
On Wednesday morning, the Bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, announced on the bank would stop buying government bonds, known as gilts, on Friday.
The bank had been buying bonds to stabilise their price and prevent a sale which could put some pension schemes at risk.
The chancellor has promised the government's economic plan will be outlined on 31 October, accompanied by an assessment by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.
During PMQs, Sir Keir asked Ms Truss if she stood by her pledge, made during her leadership election, that "I'm not planning public spending reductions".
The prime minister replied: "Absolutely. What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling. But we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well."
The government has previously said it was committed to spending settlements, set out in the 2021 Comprehensive Spending Review.
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said earlier this month: "I think it's a matter of good practice and really important that we stick within the envelope of the CSR."
The review set out a 3.3% increase per year in the total amount of money the government plans to spend on departments and public services, for the next three years.
These increases are significantly below inflation, which hit 9.9% in August.
The prime minister's official spokesman has so far refused to confirm whether departmental budgets would stick to the below inflation increases set out in the CSR.
Privately several senior government figures have acknowledged there will "belt tightening" in departmental budgets coming.
Reporters repeatedly asked if public money being spent on the energy price cap freeze explains how the government can say that there won't be spending cuts, when belts are expected to be tightened.
Given the size of the intervention in the energy markets, there would still be capacity for significant cuts in some budgets, while allowing the PM to accurately say that government spending overall has increased.
At PMQs, Sir Keir said the prime minister needs to "stop ducking responsibility".
He told her: "Does she think the public will ever forgive the Conservative Party if they keep on defending this madness and go ahead with their kamikaze budget?"
Ms Truss hit back, asking whether Labour would reverse the government's support for energy bills.
The PM said: "We are seeing interest rates rising globally in the face of Putin's appalling war in Ukraine.
"What we are making sure is that we protect our economy at this very difficult time internationally.
"As a result of our action - and this has been independently corroborated - we will see higher growth and lower inflation."
In the House of Commons later, answering questions from MPs on the economic situation, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp said there would be "no real term cuts" to public spending.
"We do plan iron discipline when it comes to spending restraint," he added.