Who is Jeremy Hunt? New UK chancellor who backed Sunak in leadership race
Jeremy Hunt, who oversaw the London Olympics as culture secretary and also served as health secretary, has been named as the UK's new chancellor.
He takes over at a critical time for the UK economy after weeks of financial turmoil and uncertainty over the recently proposed mini-budget.
His predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked by the prime minister.
Mr Hunt is a big name in the Conservative party - and in the Tory leadership race, he put his weight behind former chancellor Rishi Sunak over Liz Truss.
This was after getting eliminated from the contest himself early on, having failed to get enough votes to go any further.
He had stood for the top job before - and in 2019 he nearly made it, finishing second in the leadership race with Boris Johnson named as the winner.
Jeremy Hunt: The basics
Age: 55
Childhood: Grew up in Godalming, Surrey
Education: Oxford University, obtaining a First in philosophy, politics and economics
Family: Married to Lucia Hunt and they have three children
Parliamentary constituency: South West Surrey
Mr Hunt was brought up in the Surrey town of Godalming and attended Charterhouse School, where he became head boy and was known for his love of cross-country running.
At Oxford University he put his name out into the political sphere when he served as president of the Conservative Association.
But prior to his career in parliament, Mr Hunt had a career as an English teacher in Japan and as an entrepreneur.
He was elected as the MP for South West Surrey at the 2005 general election, taking over from Virginia Bottomley.
From 2005 to 2007 he was the shadow minister for disabled people as a reward for supporting David Cameron - who attended Oxford University at the same time as him - in the Conservative leadership contest.
Then when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government was formed in 2010, Mr Hunt joined the cabinet as secretary of state for culture, Olympics, media and sport.
It was an important role in the run-up to the 2012 London Olympics, during which he worked closely with Mr Johnson, who was Mayor of London at the time.
In September 2012, Mr Hunt was appointed heath secretary.
He held office during a slow period of investment in the NHS which created big problems, amid times when demands on the health service were growing.
His long-running appointment as health secretary ended when he became foreign secretary in July 2018.
This was after his predecessor - and now ex-prime minister - Mr Johnson quit over Theresa May's Brexit strategy.
In March this year, he became the first Western foreign minister to visit Yemen since conflict there began.
And in June, he revealed he had had cancer but had now recovered. He said at the time that "every member of his family" has had the disease and that he had "a minor one" himself.
The former health secretary has recently made headlines appearing at an infected-blood inquiry where he called the scandal a "huge failing of democracy".