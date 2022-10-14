This is difficult, Liz Truss admits after major U-turn
Liz Truss has described sacking her chancellor and junking a major economic policy after just 39 days as prime minister as "difficult".
In a brief statement after a day of turmoil, she reversed planned cuts to business tax aimed at boosting growth.
She admitted "parts of our mini-budget went further and faster" than the markets were expecting.
But she insisted she would stay on as PM to see through her "mission" to get the economy growing.
"I'm absolutely determined to see through what I promised - to deliver a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom to see us though the storm we face," Ms Truss said.
The eight-minute news conference came after a dramatic day in which the prime minister fired Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor after he returned early from a US summit.
Some Tory MPs have been calling for the prime minister to resign following the news conference, which one senior backbencher branded "a mega disaster".
The prime minister has appointed former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt - who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest - as the new chancellor.
Ms Truss said her new chancellor shared her vision for the country and would deliver a statement on her economic plan at the end of this month.
Admitting "we need to act now to reassure the markets", Ms Truss struck a solemn tone as she reversed a key policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.
She said the move should raise £18bn a year in tax revenue for the government and act as a "down payment" on her economic plan.
"I want to be honest, this is difficult," Ms Truss said. "But we will get through this storm."
Following her statement, Ms Truss took questions from three journalists, all of whom asked her why she had not left office along with Mr Kwarteng.
She said she was "determined to see through what I've promised" before leaving abruptly, shocking some journalists who did not get a chance to ask questions.
The statement marks the second major U-turn on the mini-budget after Ms Truss cancelled her plan to scrap the top rate of income tax earlier this month.
In office for 39 days, Ms Truss won the Conservative Party leadership last month after promising to slash taxes and deregulate the economy in a bid to "get Britain moving".
On 23 September, Mr Kwarteng unveiled a so-called mini-budget to deliver the prime minister's vision, announcing the biggest package of tax cuts in decades.
But the mini-budget spooked financial markets and sparked a revolt among Tory MPs, who urged the prime minister to drop parts of her economic plan to shore up the UK's finances.
Ms Truss's statement has intensified speculation about her future, with some Tory MPs sharing their thoughts with the BBC."She will have to resign," one senior backbencher said. "She is worse than Corbyn," referring to the former Labour leader.
One former cabinet minister said "we cannot go on like this indefinitely", adding the "electorate are not going to forgive us" if Tory MPs oust another prime minister.
One of her supporters said "that was the worst press conference I have seen in a decade and a half".
Another MP, who voted for Ms Truss in the leadership election, said "I had my hands over my eyes" during the speech.
There has been muted reaction among Ms Truss's supporters so far.
But members of Ms Truss's cabinet have been tweeting support for her and the new chancellor, Mr Hunt.
Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "It's time to get Britain moving. We are determined to grow the economy, eliminate the Covid backlog and protect people from Putin's energy warfare."
Deputy Prime Minister and close Truss ally Therese Coffey tweeted: "The PM is right to act now to ensure our country's economic stability - key for families and businesses - and reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline, especially in light of the worsening global economic conditions with Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine."
Earlier, Tory MP John Redwood urged his Conservative colleagues to "calm down" and give the PM "every support".