Why are you still here, Keir Starmer asks Liz Truss
- Published
- comments
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Liz Truss to resign for "crashing" the economy, asking the PM: "Why is she still here?"
Ms Truss apologised for the "mistakes" she had made, as she faced MPs for the first time since almost all her tax cut plans were ditched.
But Sir Keir said the Conservatives' economic credibility was "gone" after her plans had ended in "disaster".
Ms Truss hit back, telling MPs: "I am a fighter, not a quitter."
This was line first used by Labour's Lord Mandelson, when he was fighting for his political life in 2001.
Ms Truss was under pressure to deliver a convincing performance at Prime Minister's Questions, as she battles to keep her job.
She repeated an apology, telling MPs: "I have been very clear that I am sorry and that I have made mistakes."
But the Labour leader poured scorn on her words, arguing that the government had "crashed the economy" and claiming spending cuts and mortgage rate rises were her fault.
"Working people are going to have £500 more a month on their mortgages and what's the prime minister's response? To say she's sorry.
"What does she think, people will think and say 'that's alright, I don't mind financial ruin at least she apologised'."
Ms Truss replied: "I do think there has to be some reflection of economic reality from the party opposite.
"The fact is that interest rates are rising across the world and the economic conditions have worsened."