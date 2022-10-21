Labour MP Christian Matheson resigns over sexual misconduct
- Published
Labour MP Christian Matheson has resigned after a parliamentary watchdog recommended he be suspended for "serious sexual misconduct".
Two allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Matheson by a former member of his staff have been upheld.
He allegedly invited her on a private trip abroad, according to the report.
The MP for Chester admitted he had committed a minor breach of the code and tendered his resignation with "great sadness".
The Independent Expert Panel parliamentary watchdog had recommended the Labour MP was suspended from the Commons for four weeks for "serious sexual misconduct".
According to the report, the invitation for the trip abroad "was sexually motivated, unwanted, and had placed the complainant under pressure and intimidated her".
During a work event outside Parliament, he also "linked arms with her and made personal comments about her appearance while looking at her suggestively".
The report also found he made her hold his hand as they left and insisted on accompanying her to a bus stop and once there invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth.
The commissioner concluded these were all unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances.
