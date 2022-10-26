Which policies will Rishi Sunak stick with or twist?

Whether or not to raise benefits in line with inflation was an issue that split Ms Truss's cabinet. There was speculation her government may not decide to proceed with that commitment, despite some of her cabinet ministers like Penny Mordaunt saying it was the right thing to do. On Wednesday No 10 did not commit to raising benefits in line with inflation, but said this would be a matter for the chancellor on 17 November. However, answering a question in the Commons, Mr Sunak said he had "always acted in a way to protect the most vulnerable" when he was chancellor - a hint there that he may well be in favour of the rise.