Conservative MPs question Suella Braverman's return to cabinet
Two Conservative MPs have questioned the re-appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary, just days after she quit over data breaches.
Caroline Nokes told the BBC there were "big questions" hanging over the issue and called for a full inquiry.
And former Tory Party chairman Jake Berry said Ms Braverman's breaches had been multiple and serious.
However, senior minister Nadhim Zahawi defended the move, telling the BBC he believed in "redemption".
"The prime minister looked at this case and he decided to give her a second chance," he added.
Ms Braverman stepped down as home secretary last week in the final days of Liz Truss's premiership.
In her resignation letter, she admitted committing a "technical infringement" of the rules by sending an official document to someone not authorised to receive it.
"I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign," she wrote.
However, just six days later Mr Sunak re-appointed Ms Braverman as home secretary.
It came two days after Ms Braverman had thrown her support behind him in the contest to replace Ms Truss, in what was widely seen as a significant endorsement by an influential figure on the right of the Conservative Party.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the new prime minister of giving Ms Braverman a job in exchange for her support.
"He's so weak, he's done a grubby deal trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election," he told MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.
Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for inquiries into Ms Braverman's appointment.
Ms Nokes - Conservative MP for Romsey and Southampton North - agreed there should be an inquiry.
Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, she said: "I think what is apparent is that there are big questions hanging over this whole issue.
"And to be frank I would like to see them cleared up so that the home secretary can get on with her job."
Mr Berry - who served as party chairman under Ms Truss but was fired by Mr Sunak - has also questioned Ms Braverman's return to the cabinet.
He told Talk TV that Ms Braverman had sent a document "from a private email address to another MP, she then sought to copy in that individual's wife but accidentally sent it to a staffer in Parliament.
"To me, that seems to be a really serious breach - the cabinet secretary had his say at the time. I doubt he has changed his mind in the last six days."
A No 10 spokesperson has denied reports that cabinet secretary Simon Case - the head of the civil service - was "livid" about the appointment.
The BBC has been told that the home secretary has requested further briefings on email security.