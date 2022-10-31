No secrets in security breach email, says Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman has insisted there was no top secret or market sensitive information in a document she sent from her private email address.
But she has also revealed that she sent official documents to her private email account on six previous occasions.
Ms Braverman quit as home secretary after admitting breaking ministerial rules by sharing a draft immigration plan with a backbench MP.
But she was reappointed to the role six days later by new PM Rishi Sunak.
In a letter explaining her actions, Ms Braverman said she shared a draft written ministerial statement that included "high-level proposals for liberalising our migration rules" to Conservative backbench MP Sir John Hayes.
The statement was also sent to an employee of Tory MP Andrew Percy by mistake.
It "did not contain any information relating to national security, the intelligence agencies, cyber security or law enforcement," Ms Braverman said.
In her letter, Ms Braverman admitted she breached the ministerial code in "two ways" - first by sending confidential material to a backbench MP, and by using a private email address.
She said that on six other occasions she passed information to her private email account, but that these instances where "in accordance" with official guidance.
In all these instances, Ms Braverman said she passed the information to her email account to enable her to read documents while in meetings on her government phone.
The prime minister's official spokesman has said Mr Sunak has full confidence in Ms Braverman."Clearly there was an error of judgement and she has taken responsibility," the spokesman said.