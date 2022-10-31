New women's minister Maria Caulfield defends abortion stance
- Published
Newly-appointed minister for women Maria Caulfield has defended her opposition to the use of buffer zones around abortion clinics.
MPs voted earlier this month to make harassing and obstructing any woman attending an abortion clinic a criminal offence in England and Wales.
Ms Caulfield said she did not think the measures were "proportionate to the issue at hand".
But she said she accepted the result of the vote and would uphold it.
The minister, who was appointed on Friday in new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reshuffle, told the BBC's Politics Live: "The definition of harassment is open to interpretation."
She added: "There's a possibility of someone going up to a woman who may be upset or distressed, offering them some comfort, that could then be accused of harassment and and face six-months in jail."
'Deeply troubling'
Ms Caulfield, a former member of the all-party parliamentary "pro-life" group who voted against legalising abortion in Northern Ireland, has overall responsibility for policy on gender equality.
Her appointment came in for criticism from women's rights groups.
Katherine O'Brien from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service said: "We are absolutely appalled that the prime minister has decided to appoint as minister for women an MP who has consistently voted to restrict women's rights."
Harriet Wistrich, the director of the Centre for Women's Justice, said: "We are horrified that a clear opponent of abortion rights has been appointed minister for women."
Anneliese Dodds, Labour's shadow women and equalities secretary, said: "It is deeply troubling that Rishi Sunak has appointed a minister for women who supports limiting women's rights to abortion.
"The government must be clear and unequivocal that a woman's right to a safe and legal abortion is not under threat."