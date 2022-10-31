Suella Braverman challenges critics to oust her in asylum row
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has challenged critics to try to "get rid of me", as she denied ignoring legal advice on housing asylum seekers.
She rejected claims she blocked the use of hotels to ease overcrowding pressure at a migrant processing centre.
She said her policies were designed to repel an "invasion" on the south coast.
But Labour said Ms Braverman was not fit for office and undermined Rishi Sunak's claim he was bringing integrity back to government.
Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said decision-making at the Home Office had "collapsed" on Ms Braverman's watch and asked how "anyone is supposed to have confidence" in her.
Ms Braverman was reappointed as home secretary only days after quitting over a security breach - but the decisions she made in her first stint in the job are coming under intense scrutiny.
Some 4,000 people are being held at the Marston asylum processing centre, which is only designed to accommodate 1,600 people.
Hundreds of people were moved there on Sunday after a fire attack at a separate migrant facility in Dover.
Ms Cooper told MPs conditions at Marston "have been described as inhumane, with risks of fire, disorder and infection."
Sir Roger Gale, Tory MP for North Thanet, where the centre is located, blamed Ms Braverman for the situation, accusing her of failing to commission extra accommodation.
He said the Manston site "operated absolutely magnificently and very efficiently indeed until five weeks ago".
Sources have told the BBC the home secretary was warned by officials the government was acting outside the law by failing to provide alternative accommodation.
But in a bullish statement in Parliament, Ms Braverman said "I have never ignored legal advice" by keeping people detained at Manston for longer than necessary.
The home secretary told MPs she was determined to address the backlog in asylum claims and the number of migrants living in hotels.
So far this year 39,898 people have made the dangerous journey from France on small boats, putting pressure on the UK's asylum system.
Ms Braverman said the current system is "broken" and "out of control", adding: "The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast."
"I'm determined to do whatever it takes," she went on. "That is why I'm in government. That's why some people would prefer to be rid of me."
She then paused as her statement was interrupted by heckles from opposition MPs, before adding: "Let them try."
The row has increased the pressure on Ms Braverman, who is also facing questions over the use of her personal email for government business.
She was forced to resign as home secretary over the breach when Liz Truss was prime minister but was reappointed six days later by her successor, Mr Sunak.
Mr Sunak has faced questions over his decision to reappoint Ms Braverman, so soon after she quit for breaching ministerial rules.
Braverman goes on the attack
In her statement, Ms Braverman warned against using "inflammatory language"- but when it comes to politics she clearly decided attack is the best form of defence.
She talked of an "invasion" of migrants and of "spurious human rights claims" - language which might help rally support from her own benches.
But it is striking that while home office ministers - and her ally Steve Baker - joined her on the frontbench, many cabinet colleagues were conspicuous by their absence.
When she spoke of a "witch hunt" against her, few at Westminster would believe this referred only to the activities of opposition MPs.
And her statement has not settled questions about what she did or did not do at the Home Office.
Some MPs believe she was choosing her words carefully when she made clear she did not "block" hotels for asylum seekers and that more were used "on her watch".
But her detractors want to know whether she actively approved the procurement of new accommodation.
She was keen to return as home secretary, but the scale of the challenge she faces became clear today.