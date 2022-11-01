Matt Hancock suspended as Tory MP for joining I'm a Celeb cast
Former health secretary Matt Hancock has been suspended as a Conservative MP after joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Mr Hancock will swap representing his constituents at Westminster for eating bugs in the jungle.
But Tory party managers have taken a dim view of the West Suffolk MP's decision to take part in a reality TV show while Parliament is sitting.
The Tory chief whip said it was "serious enough" to warrant suspension.
Andy Drummond, deputy chairman of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, said he was looking forward to seeing Mr Hancock "eating a kangaroo's penis".
Sources close to Mr Hancock said: "Matt doesn't expect to serve in government again, so it's an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night.
"Matt has told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign."
Mr Hancock will be a late addition to the ITV show, which will star Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott, ex-rugby star Mike Tindall and singer Boy George, among others.
He joins a long list of politicians to have taken part, including former culture secretary Nadine Dorries.
Ms Dorries, who was the first celebrity to be eliminated in the 2012 series, tweeted: "At least he doesn't have to worry about George Osborne in No10 waiting to remove his whip when he gets back!"
Ms Dorries had the whip suspended for six months after failing to notify party bosses she was appearing.
Former Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik and the former leader of the Scottish Labour Party Kezia Dugdale have also made appearances in the jungle-set reality contest.